Colombian club might be turning to their legendary player to bring Galatasaray striker Radamel Falcao home

Radamel Falcao’s playing career in Europe seems to be coming to an end. As a result, the 34-year-old could be eyeing a move to the Americas, whether it’s North or South America.

The Colombia international is under contract for one more season with Galatasaray SK, and after that, the future is up in the air for El Tigre. Despite various rumors linking him to a move to Major League Soccer, one club is looking to take their shot to bring Falcao home.

Former Millonarios FC midfielder John Mario Ramírez promised to push the Colombian National Team’s historic goal scorer to put on the blue shirt during an interview with the VBAR program on Caracol radio (via Marca).

Ramírez touched on how Millonarios supporters often ask Ramírez and the board to convince Falcao to sign in the nation’s capital.

“With the issue of ‘Falcaito,’ many fans have ‘whistled’ us so that we can intervene in a call with him, to tell him why he does not come to the club,” Ramírez said. “Obviously, we think about his time, even before he the fans will demonstrate to us through the networks.”

Furthermore, the former midfielder discussed talking with Falcao’s father in the past about the possibility of the striker heading to Bogata.

“Many times speaking with Radamel, may he rest in peace, because we congregated in the same Church, we talked about it many times,” Ramírez said. “Why don’t we tell El Tigre to see if he comes? No, ‘JhonMa,’ he has other thoughts at the end of his career, but he is a fan of Millionaires. Not yet.”

Finally, Ramírez ended the interview by saying he will do his best to convince the Colombia international to head back home.

“I promise to mediate for him to come,” Ramírez said.