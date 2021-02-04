Menu

Differing reports offer Chelsea some hope for a quick recovery from Thiago Silva

You never like to see a player going down with some kind of muscle injury or tweak, especially when it’s an older player as it can take longer to recover.

Thiago Silva has looked impressive under Thomas Tuchel so there was plenty of concern when he was forced off against Spurs this evening with what looked like a hamstring injury.

If it is his hamstring then the potential diagnosis could be weeks if not months, so there might be some slight hope in the differing reports coming out after he went off:

Admittedly neither injury is ideal and a thigh injury could still keep him out for a short time, but it’s much more likely that he’ll return soon if it is the latter.

It’s one of those things that will likely take a few days to fully assess how bad the damage is, so hopefully he’s okay and he manages to return for the upcoming Champions League games.

 

