Former Manchester United defender Fabio da Silva has taken to time to hail current full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Da Silva, 30, turned out for United from 2008 – 2014 during spell which saw the Brazilian emerge as a fan-favourite.

During his six-year spell at Old Trafford, da Silva’s contributions helped the Red Devils lift four major trophies, including two Premier League titles.

After departing United under former manager David Moyes, da Silva, who now plays for French side Nantes, has opened up about his old side’s acquisition of Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka, 23, joined United during the summer transfer window of 2019.

Best known for his resolute defending, Wan-Bissaka’s only real critism has been his lack of attacking intent.

However, after bagging his first ever United goal last year in a 4-1 win over Newcastle United, the English defender doubled his tally during his side’s recent 9-0 thrashing over Southampton.

Addressing the attacking improvements Wan-Bissaka is making which is slowly beginning to see his offensive threat match his defensive qualities, da Silva has admitted he may have judged the 23-year-old too quickly.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with MEN, the 30-year-old South American said: “I think he’s already improved, to be honest, I watch a lot of Man United, I follow them, and before he arrived I thought as an offensive full-back for United, he’s not going to do it.



“Everyone knew he was a great defender, his positioning is good, but at the beginning I thought: ‘I don’t know’.