Former team-mate names club Liverpool transfer target Kylian Mbappe “would love” to join

Former Paris Saint-Germain ace Jese Rodriguez believes it’s Kylian Mbappe’s dream to seal a transfer to Real Madrid one day.

Jese says the Frenchman idolises former Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, and that he’s sure he will one day play for Los Blancos.

See below for Jese’s comments on the Mbappe transfer saga, which could be a blow for Liverpool after their recent links with the world class 22-year-old…

? @JeseRodriguez10, en @partidazocope ?? "@KMbappe tiene muchas ganas de ir al @realmadrid y estoy seguro de que jugará allí algún día" ?? "Su ídolo siempre ha sido @Cristiano y empezó a verlo en el Madrid" ? #PartidazoCOPE ?? https://t.co/7xbmfNJWIy pic.twitter.com/vw4mSWMqyd — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) February 4, 2021

Mbappe has been linked with Liverpool by Le Parisien amid doubts over his future, with his contract at the Parc des Princes having just 18 months left on it.

PSG fans will hope this is not accurate and that Mbappe simply stays in the French capital, but it perhaps makes sense that he’s likely to be eyeing a move to become one of Real Madrid’s Galacticos in the future.

The Spanish giants have a history of signing the biggest names in world football, and Mbappe could be a dream long-term replacement for Ronaldo at the Bernabeu.

Mbappe could undoubtedly also enjoy plenty of success at Anfield too, with Jurgen Klopp soon likely to be in need of successors to the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.