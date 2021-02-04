Fresh setback for Man United loanee as he’s not registered for the Europa League

While Ajax have been taking the headlines for their shenanigans surrounding Europe League registration, spare a thought for Man United loanee Tahith Chong too.

The youngster will be desperate to impress at Club Brugge after failing to get a proper chance at Old Trafford or during his loan spell with Werder Bremen, but he won’t be able to do it in the Europa League.

A report from HLN has confirmed that he’s not been included in the Europa squad for his new club because they could only make three changes from their initial registration at the start of the season.

Bas Dost was a big signing for him so he went straight in, while they also lost a defender so it meant that Stefano Denswil had to take up one of the three spots.

That left a straight competition between Chong and fellow new signing Nabil Dirar, and it looks like the versatility and experience of the Moroccan player won him the spot.

It will be disappointing for Chong because it would’ve been a great chance to prove himself in the knockout stages of a European competition, but it still looks like Brugge have big plans for him.

Hopefully he does get a chance to start on a regular basis because it’s still not clear how good he really is, while impressing in the second half of the season will also be vital to his hopes of breaking through at Old Trafford next season.