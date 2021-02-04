“Get that clown out” – These Spurs fans bemoan a lack of joy under Mourinho after Chelsea defeat

It’s almost crazy to think that Spurs were going to Old Trafford just a few months ago and winning 6-1, but it really does look like that West Ham comeback has spooked Mourinho into reverting to his old ways.

You can see that he wants to keep things tight against the bigger teams and he looks content to draw in the hope that they might eventually sneak a win here and there.

Harry Kane was out against Chelsea tonight so obviously that will dent their attacking play, but they barely troubled Chelsea at all during the game and it almost looked like they were allergic to the ball at times.

You have to feel for the fans because while football is mainly about getting results, the supporters are the ultimate reason for the game being where it is today, so they need to have some kind of enjoyment in watching their team.

Unfortunately it doesn’t look like many of the Spurs fans are looking forward to games at all just now, while there may also be a feeling that Mourinho is slowly sucking the joy out of the club:

#Sprus used to be fun to watch. But now they’re just clueless. Imagine #Mourinho playing defence both home and away. Bottled 3-0 against Westham at home. Bottled 1-0 lead agaisnt mid table teams on many occasions. #Tottenham should get that clown out. #mourinhoout — APOTHECARY! (@MOHD_Ks) February 4, 2021

mourinho sucking the fun out of this sport the games gone — ? (@stopthemtears) February 4, 2021

I dont care about trophies. I just want my club to play fun and good football

Mourinho out — Seb ?? (@sebastianthfc) February 4, 2021

Taken all my joy of watching Spurs. It’s now a chore more then an enjoyment, worse then Sherwood! — Dean (@DeanB923) February 4, 2021

Worst 3 games I think i’ve seen us play. Mourinho has got to go. #mourinhoout — Nicholas Farrugia (@Nick_Farrugia) February 4, 2021

Under Mourinho, Spurs have become soulless, toothless, and joyless. I can’t recall the last time I enjoyed watching a game. Mourinho has to go. M. #MourinhoOut — Gaz and Matt (@Gaz_Matt_THFC) February 4, 2021

Mourinho has to go. I think it is clear to see the players are not happy and don’t look like they want to play for Jose anymore #thfc — Helio Da Silva (@hdsilva19) February 4, 2021