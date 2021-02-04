Jose Mourinho enjoys a little dig at new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel because of his PSG background

You only have to spend a few minutes on social media to realise that Ligue 1 may not be truly respected in other countries, so it’s interesting to see Jose Mourinho having a little dig at Thomas Tuchel in his press conference.

The German coach did a good job with Borussia Dortmund but he only had the German Cup to show for his time there, while he did dominate in France but everything is so loaded in PSG’s favour that it would be a shock if he didn’t.

Mourinho was asked about what it took to be an elite manager, and you can see he’s happy to point out that you need to be successful in a competitive league to do that:

He does try to point out at the end that of course he wouldn’t be talking about Thomas Tuchel with these comments, but you can see he knows exactly what he’s doing.

Obviously Spurs will be the most important thing to Mourinho just now but you can tell he’s also very proud of his legacy at Chelsea, so it will give him joy if he feels that the man in the dugout at Stamford Bridge can’t quite measure up to him yet.