Juventus’ Chiellini admits preventing Spurs star from scoring is one of his biggest achievements

Juventus’ veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini has recently admitted that stopping Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane from scoring, during the side’s 2018 Champions League tie, was more memorable than scoring himself in the competition’s quarter-finals.

Chiellini, 36, has spent the vast majority of his sparkling career with Juventus after joining from Fiorentina all the way back in 2005.

During his 16-year long spell in Turin, the commanding Italian centre-back has featured in over 520 matches in all competitions and lifted a whopping 19-major trophies.

One of the Italian’s best ever campaigns was during the 2016-17 season which saw the Old Lady reach the final of the Champions League.

Despite eventually losing 4-1 to Real Madrid, Chiellini’s goal against Barcelona in the quarter-finals had a huge hand in his side reaching the latter stages of the illustrious competition.

However, whilst speaking in a recent interview with French magazine ‘So Foot’ (as relayed by Football Italia), the 36-year-old has surprisingly admitted it’s not his most memorable Champions League moment.

During the 2017-18 season, Juventus were once again on a charge in Europe and were drawn against London side Spurs in the competition’s first-round knockout.

After a home leg ended in a 2-2 draw, Spurs headed into the reverse fixture in England’s capital leading on away goals.

A quick-fire double from striker Gonzalo Higuian put Juventus ahead (3-4) on aggregate with Chiellini and co. forced to try and see the game’s final 30-minutes out.

During the match’s 89th minute, Kane was through on goal, but a brilliant piece of defensive play from Chiellini prevented the elite English striker from converting; a moment which had the potential to see the game go to extra-time.

Addressing the famous moment, Cheillini said: “I’m very pleased to win a duel.

“When I block a dangerous shot or save a goal, I get an adrenaline rush.

“It’s a different joy from scoring, it’s not comparable, but those saves in the important games, I still have them inside me.

“The goal I scored in the quarter-finals of the Champions League against Barcelona gave me much less satisfaction than when I stopped Harry Kane from scoring in the 89th minute.

“That match against Tottenham was very tight. There was the hug with Gigi Buffon and [Andrea] Barzagli after. A strong moment.”