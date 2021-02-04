Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has recently admitted that he regrets not joining Premier League side Arsenal when he had the chance 20-years ago.

Chiellini, 36, began his career with AS Livorno after joining their youth academy all the way back in 1990.

After departing AS Livorno in favour of a move to Fiorentina, the commanding centre-back grew to become one of Italy’s greatest ever defenders.

Despite arriving at Fiorentina in 2004, Chiellini spent just 12-months there before joining Serie A giants Juventus in a deal worth just £6.93m, as per Transfermarkt.

The veteran centre-back’s 16-years in Turin will see him go down as a club legend especially considering he’s featured in a whopping 521 matches, in all competitions.

Chiellini’s time at Juventus has seen the defender lift a remarkable 19-major trophies, including nine Serie A titles.

However, despite his hugely impressive career, Chiellini has revealed his path almost headed in a different direction entirely.

Speaking in a recent interview with French magazine ‘So Foot’ (as relayed by Goal), the experienced defender revealed he turned down the chance to join Arsenal, a decision he now regrets.

“In hindsight, I was a fool to decline that offer,” Chiellini said. “I was 16, I played in Serie C, I got a huge offer.

“I didn’t feel ready. If I had accepted, it would have given the impression of betraying Livorno.”