Leeds United’s decision to keep young star in January questioned after a poor showing vs Everton

A young player will usually develop by playing at the highest possible level, but sometimes they do need to drop down a division to gain confidence and develop.

Tyler Roberts featured fairly regularly for Leeds in the Championship but hasn’t been used so much since being promoted, so he did look like a candidate to go out on loan in January.

A report from This is Futbol has even suggested that there were multiple approaches from Derby County to take him on loan until the summer, but Leeds decided to keep him around instead.

He was given a chance to impress off the bench against Everton last night, but he didn’t really make much of an impact in the game.

They go on to suggest that the performance has led to a few fans questioning the decision to keep him around rather than letting him go out on loan, so it does make you wonder what the future will hold.

If he’s not impressing from the bench then it’s unlikely that he’ll earn more playing time as a result, so it does look like the January switch to Derby may have been the best thing for him.