Liverpool ready to offer star player to Euro giants in bid to land €130m superstar

Liverpool are reportedly ready to offer Sadio Mane to Barcelona in a bid to clinch the transfer of Antoine Griezmann.

This shock rumour will be some welcome Liverpool FC transfer news after the club’s recent slump, with changes clearly needed to give Jurgen Klopp’s side a new dimension.

Of course, Mane is not a player Liverpool will want to see leave, with the Senegal international continuing to be a hugely important part of this team.

However, Griezmann is also an elite forward and could perhaps be available in the right kind of deal this summer after struggling at Barcelona.

The France international could shine in a different set-up and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League in the near future.

Manchester United and Manchester City have also been linked with Griezmann in the past, and it could be worth exchanging Mane to give LFC something a bit different up top.

Klopp’s side haven’t really done anything to their squad in key areas in the last few years, with that front three of Mohamed Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino perhaps now a little more predictable.