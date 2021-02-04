Liverpool star makes big admission about Premier League title race

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has made a big admission about the club’s current status in the Premier League title race.

The Scotland international is understandably downbeat about the Reds’ hopes after their surprise 1-0 home defeat to Brighton in last night’s game.

Liverpool were runaway champions last season, but injuries have taken their toll this term and the Merseyside giants have now already lost four matches.

Manchester City are seven points ahead of them with a game in hand, so it’s not looking at all good for Liverpool in their bid to retain their crown, especially with Manchester United also emerging as surprise title contenders.

Speaking after Liverpool’s loss against Brighton, Robertson sent a downbeat message over the club’s prospects, which perhaps suggests many inside the dressing room have essentially given up hope of getting their hands on the trophy already.

As quoted by BBC Sport, Robertson said: “Brighton were the better team. We were hugely disappointing all over there park. You have to give the the team credit for playing well. They created chances, pressed us – did everything we wanted to do.

“We didn’t really do anything of note. With a long record of going unbeaten we’ve lost two. When you don’t show up you don’t get results.

“We prepare for every game different. It’s just not clicking. We need to find a way to get results, especially at home. You can do everything in training.

More Stories / Latest News Jordan Henderson loses patience with Liverpool team-mate during Brighton defeat “I was really shocked” – Arsenal ace aims parting dig at Mikel Arteta as he explains January loan move “Got to step up” – Former Liverpool star identifies the Reds ace who’s not doing enough

“Any game against Man City is a big one. As this moment stands, we’re not in the title race. We are seven points behind them and they have a game in hand. I’m sure they’d say the same if they were potentially 10 points behind. We need to get back to the Liverpool everyone knows.

“We’re still a good team. We don’t turn into a bad team overnight.”

Liverpool still have the Champions League to play for and may well be able to focus all their efforts on Europe now that the league title looks out of reach.