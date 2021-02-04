Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was apparently not too happy with Xherdan Shaqiri at points in last night’s 1-0 home defeat to Brighton.

The Reds suffered a shock defeat at Anfield with another poor performance as their Premier League title surely continues to slip away from them this season.

Although Liverpool ran away with the league last year, it now looks beyond them to retain their crown due to already suffering four defeats and numerous injuries to star players.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have been in superb form and even Manchester United look like they should be taken seriously as title contenders.

Shaqiri got a rare start for Liverpool last night, such is the extent of their injury crisis, and it seems Henderson wasn’t too impressed with the Switzerland international.

According to the Daily Mirror, analysis from beIN Sports’ coverage of the game showed that Henderson could be overheard getting frustrated by Shaqiri’s lack of off-the-ball movement.

Sadio Mane would normally be on the left-hand side, and is undoubtedly a far better option.

Still, it’s not ideal for LFC to see their players getting visibly wound up with each other on the pitch during this poor run of form.