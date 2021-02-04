Liverpool legend names two players who aren’t good enough for Jurgen Klopp’s side

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has named Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri as two players who are not good enough for the Reds.

The pair have mostly only been squad players at Anfield in recent times, but the club’s injury crisis this season has seen them used more often than one imagines Jurgen Klopp would have liked.

Souness is clearly unimpressed with Origi and Shaqiri, who at one point looked useful squad players, though it’s now clear they’re some way off the first-choice front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane when they’re all on form.

Speaking after Liverpool’s surprise 1-0 home defeat to Brighton last night, Souness said on Sky Sports’ coverage, as quoted by the Daily Mirror: “They’ve got nothing up front. I’m sorry, Origi and Shaqiri [aren’t good enough]. [Mohamed] Salah’s up there on his own.

“We’re used to Mane taking people on, Firmino sliding clever balls in. What you’re getting is what I expected from the other two – not a lot.”

Liverpool could really do with Diogo Jota coming back from injury as soon as possible, with the Portugal international looking a fine summer signing when he first joined.

The former Wolves man would give Klopp way more quality depth up front and leave him less reliant on the likes of Origi and Shaqiri.