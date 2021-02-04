“Got to step up” – Former Liverpool star identifies the Reds ace who’s not doing enough

Former Liverpool star Peter Crouch has given a frank assessment of Roberto Firmino’s form at the moment after the Reds’ surprise 1-0 home defeat to Brighton last night.

The Premier League champions are surely out of the title race now after a major loss of form, with Jurgen Klopp’s men now beaten four times already this season, with Manchester City seven points ahead of them and with the benefit of a game in hand.

The goals really dried up for Firmino last season, though it didn’t stop Liverpool running away with the title as the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane shone up front for the Merseyside giants, but now Crouch believes the Brazil international needs to be stepping up and contributing more.

“There’s an over-reliance on Salah, Firmino’s got to step up,” BT Sport pundit Crouch was quoted by the Metro.

“It felt like he’s coming back into it. But Salah is the one scoring the goals, he’s still got 20-goals and we’re talking about him not being on top form.

“He’s a top-class player but with Mane missing, Jota as well. It was a shame when Jota got injured because he was really pushing them to start.

“But when Salah’s not on it or he misses chances, I just don’t think there’s enough when Mane’s out and Jota’s out in the team to score goals.”

Most Liverpool fans would probably agree with this assessment, even if Firmino has long been a real fan favourite at Anfield despite never being the most prolific scorer.

There’s no doubt Firmino offers plenty more than just goals, but that’s also no excuse not to be hitting higher figures considering the position he plays.