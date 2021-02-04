Manchester United cleared to seal Jadon Sancho transfer for majorly reduced fee

Manchester United have reportedly been given a huge boost in their transfer pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The England international is expected to once again be a top target for Man Utd this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano in a recent interview with CaughtOffside.

And it now seems Dortmund are actively looking to tempt the Red Devils into a deal by reducing their asking price by as much as £20million, according to Sport Bild, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

The report states that Sancho could now be available for more like £88million, which sounds like a potential bargain that United should not scoff at.

Of course, all clubs will be struggling financially due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but that kind of price could end up being a superb investment in one of the best young players in the world.

The 20-year-old is already a player who’d improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, and he could be a star player at Old Trafford for close to a decade or so if he joins.

This certainly sounds like an encouraging development for United in the Sancho pursuit, and former MUFC ace Luke Chadwick recently told CaughtOffside what a fine signing he could be.

“Sancho’s a hugely talented player, I think any club would want to have him in their squad,” Chadwick said. “He’s not been at his very best this season for Dortmund, but he’s a young boy with incredible potential.

“We’ll have to see what the price will be for Sancho. I think what was quoted last summer seemed quite high, albeit for a fantastic player.

“They obviously spoke to him before and looked close to getting him last summer which could give United a bit of a head-start. He wanted to go to Manchester United if what you read is to be believed, so that could put them in pole position.”