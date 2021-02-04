Man United hope to reward star with a bumper new contract despite his current deal running until 2026

Almost every employer wants to pay their employees the minimum they can get away with, so football is no different.

We could have an example of a club looking to actively give a player a pay rise long before his current deal is due to end, but it does make sense when it’s Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder has been instrumental in turning Man United’s fortunes around since arriving last January, so it’s understandable that they don’t want to give him the slightest excuse to be unhappy or look around to see what other clubs can offer.

A report from The Athletic via Stretty News has claimed that the club have already opened talks about giving him a bumper new contract, even though his current deal could run through until 2026 if the club took up their option to extend it by a year.

He’s the kind of player that will start being linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona if they get their finances together and we’ve seen before that they can tempt players away, so it does make sense for United to tie him down if they can.

It sounds like Fernandes is also open to this so there’s every chance that it will happen, but there’s no major hurry to get it completed at this point in the season.