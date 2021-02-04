Man United tipped to sign Serie A star in the summer in a €35m deal

While Man United’s defence has been improving over the course of the season, you still get the feeling that they will let you down and concede a goal in most games.

That has led to plenty speculation about potential incomings although nobody has arrived to boost the centre of the unit since the summer, but that could change at the end of the season.

A report from Calciomercato has claimed that Fiorentina’s Serbian defender Nikola Milenkovic is refusing to sign a new contract with the club, so they have a choice to make when you consider his current deal expires in 2022.

They’ll either need to cash in next summer or allow him to leave for free the year after, but they go on to suggest that he’s expected to move to England to sign for Man United.

He’s still only 23 but he’s been a solid defender in Italy for a few seasons now, so his touted price tag of €35m could actually be seen as a bargain by many if he continues to improve.

He’s also a regular in the Serbian national side so the comparisons with Nemanja Vidic will be inevitable, so it looks like he could be a great signing for United if they could agree a deal with Fiorentina.

They do point out that Inter Milan and Juventus are also showing an interest, but he’s expecting to move to England so that puts Man United in pole position for now.