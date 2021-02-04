How Lionel Messi feels about ongoing Man City & PSG transfer speculation

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly annoyed at ongoing speculation over his future as he is in no hurry to decide on a transfer to Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain.

As Fabrizio Romano recently revealed to us, Messi wants to see who becomes the new Barcelona president later this year and make a decision based on that.

The Argentina international is now also being reported as distancing himself from speculation over his next club, according to Goal.

The report explains that Messi is annoyed at the focus on his potential next move, as he has not yet spoken to any other clubs or managers about joining them.

It would be exciting to see Messi in the Premier League before his career is done, but one imagines he might also be tempted by the money on offer at PSG, as well as the chance to work under fellow countryman Mauricio Pochettino.

Romano noted that it would likely be down to either City or PSG for Messi’s next club, but Goal’s report suggests the 33-year-old is not even thinking about that yet.

Although Messi is nearing the end of his contract, one imagines we also can’t rule out the player staying at Barcelona.