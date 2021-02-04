Menu

Forgotten Newcastle ace set for surprise recall by Steve Bruce

Forgotten Newcastle winger Christian Atsu is reportedly set to be handed a surprise lifeline by manager Steve Bruce.

The Ghana international is nearing the end of his contract and has barely been involved for Bruce’s side for some time now.

However, Newcastle now have one space in their 25-man squad after seeing DeAndre Yedlin leave in the transfer window.

And according to Shields Gazette, this could  allow Atsu to make a surprise comeback for Newcastle, though it may also be that Bruce will look to promote someone from the Under-23s instead.

Atsu has had a strange career, having previously struggled to make an impression at the likes of Chelsea and Everton, though he’s also shown moments of real quality.

Can the 29-year-old now revive his career at St James’ Park?

