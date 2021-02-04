Newcastle United release £2m signing after only nine appearances in four seasons

It’s common to see clubs take a punt on a player only for things not to work out, but that doesn’t usually happen with players who cost a decent amount of money.

Sky Sports reported that Newcastle United signed Achraf Lazaar from Palermo back in 2016 for a fee of £2m, and he was expected to be a solid signing who would go straight into the first team.

Rafa Benitez also spoke highly of him when he signed, while Newcastle were also in the Championship at the time so he had a chance to establish himself at the lower level before moving up with the team.

Unfortunately he was only able to make four league appearances that season, while he would only play five more times for Newcastle over the next few seasons as he also headed out on loan.

It was pretty clear that he wasn’t going to be a regular part of the first team any time soon, so the club have now announced that they’ve agreed to release him by mutual consent.

Clearly things just didn’t work out for him in England, so at least this will save the club some money on his wages and the player will get a chance to find himself a new team.