Potential candidates to be next Bournemouth manager, including ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

Bournemouth have just sacked Jason Tindall and there’s already talk of who could be replacing him as Cherries manager.

A report from the72.co.uk looks at realistic candidates to be the next Bournemouth boss, and it could be that we see a quick return to management for Frank Lampard after his recent Chelsea exit.

The 42-year-old has previously impressed in the Championship with Derby County and did a decent job at Stamford Bridge until a poor run this season prompted the notoriously impatient Roman Abramovich to wield the axe.

It would be interesting to see Lampard at Bournemouth now that there’s a vacancy, and one imagines he’d be tempted by the opportunity, even if it’s outside the Premier League.

Also in the frame could be former Watford manager Nigel Pearson, who is a big name currently out of work.

There’s even talk of a return for Eddie Howe – a club legend who struggled as the side were relegated from the Premier League last season, but who would surely be warmly welcomed back.

The report also mentions Vladimir Ivic and Paul Cook as possibilities for the Bournemouth job.