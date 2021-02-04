Neymar ‘convinced’ that PSG will try to sign Lionel Messi on free transfer from Barcelona as Fabrizio Romano offers update

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, with Neymar now ‘preparing’ for the announcement of a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, there’s an update on the side’s apparent swoop for Lionel Messi.

This follows a report from Marcelo Bechler for TNT Sports in Brazil a couple of days ago, stating that a four-year extension was on the brink of being agreed, with an official announcement possible this week.

Romano now massively adds that as well as Neymar’s happiness with chief Leonardo and new manager Mauricio Pochettino, the Brazilian is ‘convinced’ that the Parisians will try to sign Messi from Barcelona.

Messi, Neymar’s former teammate at the Camp Nou, can walk away from the Blaugrana and La Liga on a free transfer this summer, with arguably the greatest player ever prevented from leaving last summer.

Romano adds that PSG will have to compete with now perennial Premier League title contenders Manchester City for the 33-year-old’s signature – as well as the Catalan outfit of course.

Back to the Neymar front, an imminent contract extension – with his current deal up in the summer of 2022 – finally draws a close to the rumours surrounding the tricky attacker.

Neymar’s faced these practically ever since he touched down in Paris after his £198 transfer (the Guardian), with beIN Sports reiterating talk of a return to Barcelona, as well as interest from Real Madrid.

Neymar, who will likely hold the title as the world’s most expensive player ever for some time still, has shown encouraging signs under Pochettino, whilst his season totals so far are 13 goals and five assists.

Barcelona will be devastated with both the Neymar renewal news and more talk fuelling a transfer for Messi to Paris Saint-Germain, a presidential candidate has already threatened the side over the matter.

With Romano’s information on Messi in mind, it’s hard to think that a move for the Argentine great could be facilitated without that particular signing costing the Ligue 1 powerhouses the exit of Kylian Mbappe.