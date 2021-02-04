(Photo) Barcelona mock Real Madrid and Spurs outcast Gareth Bale with ‘Golf’ tweet swiftly deleted

Barcelona celebrated their dramatic 5-3 win against Granada in the Copa del Rey last night with a savage tweet trolling Real Madrid and Spurs outcast Gareth Bale.

The Catalan outfit were 2-0 down but goals from Antoine Griezmann and Jordi Alba – who later scored a real stunner – in the final minutes of the game rescued Ronald Koeman’s side and sparked extra-time.

Barcelona went on to win the encounter 5-3 in an extra period that saw a jaw-dropping four goals.

The club took to their official Twitter account in the aftermath and wrote ‘Barca. Comeback. Golf. In that order.’

Which was accompanied by Griezmann doing a golf swing celebration with academy graduate Riqui Puig after he scored.

The tweet is of course a reference to the famous banner that the Wales squad – including Bale – brandished after they booked a spot in the Euros.

That read ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order’ which was a hilarious response to the jibes that Bale faced – and still faces evidently – for his regular trips to the golf course, amid his constant on-pitch struggles.

Champions en la última década:

Bale – 4

Barça – 2

IN THAT ORDER pic.twitter.com/xRXPftd0K1 — Benito (@_Benito___) February 4, 2021

More Stories / Latest News “You don’t deserve an answer” Jose Mourinho is showing signs of a meltdown when asked about Gareth Bale Miserable night capped for Jose Mourinho as Chelsea defeat means it’s the first time this has ever happened Video: Fine last-ditch Aurier defending denies out-of-form Timo Werner chance to score for Chelsea against Spurs

Barcelona ended up deleting the tweet, it’s a surprise as to why, maybe they feared a response from Bale or Los Blancos regarding their side’s superior success over the last few years.

Bale is on loan with former club Tottenham Hotspur this season after massively falling out-of-favour with Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane.

Just two of the 31-year-old’s 15 appearances this season have come via starts in the Premier League, with Bale seeing the majority of his action in the cup competitions against much weaker opposition.

Bale perhaps has no choice but to take this one on the chin, he’s found himself on the wrong end of the trolling in a season that’s seen him joke about ex-Liverpool misfit Loris Karius on the training pitch.