Photos: Brazilian player banned for EIGHT games for getting naked during a goal celebration

We’ve all seen a celebration that goes slightly too far when a player decides to goad the opposition.

Usually that will involve making some faces, saying a few words and maybe the odd gesture…. but this is a new one:

ONLY IN BRAZIL Rio de Janeiro state league 2nd division: Semi-final between Sampaio Corrêa and Maricá to decide which team would be promoted to 1st tier Emerson Carioca scored the winner for Sampaio Corrêa at 95′ and then showed his genitals to Maricá players and staff pic.twitter.com/TFADIbR0Cz — The Campeão (@TheCampeao) December 10, 2020

Clearly it was a huge moment for him and the team so he’s got a bit over excited, but the authorities haven’t taken too kindly to this and he’s now been given an eight game ban for his antics.

It will also surprise nobody to hear that the opposition weren’t delighted at the sight of his genitals alongside their promotion dreams being crushed, so the inevitable fight ensued: