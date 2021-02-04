Robert Pires names “perfect” former Arsenal player who should seal transfer return

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has named Aaron Ramsey as a “perfect” potential transfer target for the Gunners.

The Wales international had a great career at the Emirates Stadium before leaving on a free transfer to Juve in 2019, but he’s struggled to live up to expectations in his time with the Serie A giants.

Ramsey would surely still walk into this Arsenal side, however, with Mikel Arteta lacking quality in midfield for much of this season.

Mesut Ozil’s departure has left a hole in that attacking midfield area, though loan signing Martin Odegaard could be a useful short-term option in that department.

Pires believes, however, that Ramsey could be a great fit for Arteta’s style of play, and he admits he’d love to see the 30-year-old return for a second spell with the north London giants.

“He needs to stay a few more years and then he will return to Arsenal,” Pires told TuttoJuve.

“It is my belief, I am not a fortune teller.

“The competition in Juventus is strong because there are very strong players in every department, but every time he plays he is very consistent, has excellent technique and is often well positioned to score as he did on Saturday against Sampdoria. He made an excellent choice.

“I maintain that he is making a difference there too, because it is not easy to play in such a quality midfield.

“I think he can help the team and be decisive like at Arsenal.

“Aaron would be perfect in Mikel Arteta’s game system, but he belongs to Juve and he has to stay focused on the Old Lady to win trophies.”

Many Arsenal fans would surely also welcome Ramsey’s return, though his recent dip in form might also serve as a warning about pursuing a move due to sentiment.