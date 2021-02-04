Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa already seems to have transfer plans in place for the summer.

According to latest reports from The Athletic, Leeds were happy enough with their current squad depth to avoid a major spending spree in the January transfer window just gone.

However, that doesn’t mean the club aren’t on the lookout for players, with Brest left-back Romain Perraud identified as a priority for next season.

The 23-year-old Frenchman has impressed in recent times and looks like he could shine with a move to the Premier League in the near future.

An attack-minded option from left full-back, Perraud has contributed an impressive three goals and five assists in 21 games so far this season.

Leeds fans will no doubt be keen to keep an eye on this saga ahead of the summer, and they’ll also hope other targets come in to place soon.