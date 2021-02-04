Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has slammed Paris-Saint Germain’s Angel Di Maria over his recent attempts to turn the head of world-class attacker Lionel Messi.

Messi’s time at Barcelona, although it has spanned over two decades, has recently been thrown into doubt after the Catalan giants have endured a period of turmoil.

It all began last year when their prized asset publicly criticised the club’s hierarchy and hinted he wanted out.

Despite several weeks of uncertainty throughout last year’s summer transfer window, the South American great did eventually go on record with Goal to reveal he will spend this season with Barcelona.

However, as the Argentinian’s contract edges closer to expiring in the summer, his long-term future continues to be speculated.

There have been several suggestions that Ligue 1 champions Paris-Saint Germain could make an audacious swoop for the 33-year-old.

In a recent interview with TYC Sports, Paris-Saint Germain attacker and compatriot of Messi, Di Maria, spoke out about the possibility of the Argentinian swapping Spain for Paris.

Shockingly, in light of Di Maria’s recent comments, manager Koeman has hit back and labelled the South American’s remarks as showing ‘little respect’.

Speaking recently (as quoted by publication Nieuwsblad), the Dutch tactician said: “It shows little respect that so many people at PSG talk about Messi while he has a contract with Barcelona.

“They are apparently trying to increase the pressure on us.”