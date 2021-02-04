Southampton defender Jan Bednarek has seen his controversial red card against Manchester United earlier this week officially overturned.

Despite already trailing by seven goals to nill, Southampton were unlucky to see referee Mike Dean award United with a spot-kick during the side’s match-up on Tuesday.

There is no denying that United didn’t take full advantage of Alex Jankewitz’s 79-second sending off, as the Red Devils showcased some sublime attacking intent from start to finish.

A series of goals from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Dan James, a brace of Anthony Martial and an own-goal from Bednarek saw the Reds equal their own 9-0 record.

However, with the game all but done after just 45-minutes, as the second-half approached it’s latter stages, striker Martial was seen running across Bednarek inside the Saints’ box.

In real-time it did look like the Frenchman had been taken out by the Saints defender, however, upon closer inspection it became clear that contact was minimal.

Despite a long consultation with VAR, referee Dean upheld his original decision to award United with a penalty and extended his punishment in the form of a red card for Bednarek.

The decision caused outrage among the Southampton bench as well as within their fanbase with the club demanding Dean does not take charge of their games in the future, as per BBC Sport.

However, in a shock turn of events, good news awaits Saints fan who are likely to see their defender back in action when the south coast side take-on Newcastle United on Saturday.

A formal statement on the club’s official website confirmed the news that Bednarek’s red card has been overturned.

The statement read: “Southampton defender Jan Bednarek will be available for Saturday’s trip to Newcastle, after the club successfully appealed his dismissal in Tuesday’s match against Manchester United.”