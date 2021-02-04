Spurs have the chance to sign former Arsenal star for €15m as his current club look to raise funds

Perhaps the January rumours of Christian Eriksen going to Arsenal made it seem more acceptable, but it appears that former Arsenal and Spurs players are being linked with their former rivals on a more regular basis.

The latest rumour surrounds former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey – He’s been in and out of the side since Andrea Pirlo took over in the summer, and he’s been consistently linked with a return to the Premier League over the past couple of years.

A report from Tuttojuve has indicated that they would be looking to sell him in the summer as they try to raise funds to sign Manuel Locatelli as his likely replacement.

A fee of €15m is suggested so you would think a return to Arsenal would make sense, but it’s actually Spurs who have been mentioned as a likely suitor for him.

He would certainly be a great signing for either side so you could understand that both would be interested, but Arsenal will also lose Odegaard and Ceballos in the summer so their need in midfield will be greater.

Moving to Spurs would also erase his standing among the Arsenal fans who still admire him, but it could be an interesting one to watch in the summer.