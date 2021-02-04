Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has not ruled out the prospect of Niklas Sule potentially sealing a transfer to Chelsea in the summer.

The Germany international has not been as much of a regular for Bayern in recent times, but remains a quality centre-back who could do a job for most top teams around Europe.

It seems Chelsea are one of the sides interested in Sule, with new manager Thomas Tuchel perhaps understandably keen to raid the Bundesliga for someone who could provide a much-needed upgrade on unconvincing performers like Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen, as well as a long-term replacement for veteran Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva…

True ? On the shortlist of @ChelseaFC is beside David Alaba and Dayot Upamecano also Niklas Süle @SPORTBILD @FCBayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 3, 2021

Sule could be ideal for Chelsea, and when asked about the rumours, Flick did not do much to rule out the prospect of the 25-year-old leaving for Stamford Bridge.

As quoted by German outlet Sport Bild, he said: “It speaks for a player of ours when other clubs show interest.

“We’ll see how everything develops and where he sees his future.”

Chelsea fans will hope this is a realistic deal for their club this summer as it could surely give them a big boost for next season.