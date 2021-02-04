Aaron Wan-Bissaka really ensured that he turned in a complete performance for Manchester United in their stunning 9-0 win against Southampton on Tuesday night.

Despite opening the scoring for the Red Devils with a rare goal and effectively netting an assist late on – that wasn’t credited due to a slight deflection, Wan-Bissaka still found time for his lockdown defending.

In the 64th minute of the encounter, when it the scoreline was at 4-0 which has to be considered as respectable compared to the final result, Danny Ings was played in behind by a Che Adams.

The rapid England international had a handy head start, owing to his original offside position, leaving Wan-Bissaka as the last defender close to the striker.

Just as it appeared as though Ings would latch onto the ball, Wan-Bissaka dove down and knocked the ball away with a brilliant slide tackle in a real last-ditch attempt.

If anything amounted from the moment it would’ve been disallowed for offside anyway, but Wan-Bissaka – who has earned the ‘Spider’ nickname for his defensive quality, remained alert in a positive sign.

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sports Soccer.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal star still believes Gunners can win the Premier League Liverpool denied entry to Germany to face RB Leipzig in Covid-19 development that could lose Reds key home advantage at Anfield (Video) Swearing Ralph Hasenhuttl reflects on Saints’ “wombling” 9-0 loss… after it happened again vs Man Utd

Wan-Bissaka’s performance will be remembered for his rare and long-awaited attacking contributions, but this latest show of lockdown defending from the star shouldn’t go unnoticed.