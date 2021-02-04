Video: Fine last-ditch Aurier defending denies out-of-form Timo Werner chance to score for Chelsea against Spurs

In the 58th minute of tonight’s massive encounter between rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, Timo Werner was handed a big chance to score his first Premier League goal since the start of November.

Mason Mount drove forward, eventually drawing Toby Alderweireld to his path before slipping the ball through to Werner with a tidy pass.

Werner controlled the ball with his left-foot as he was trying to hold off a rushing back Serge Aurier, just as the out-of-form made his shooting movement, the defender came up with a crucial last-ditch stop.

Aurier poked his foot across in a tackle-cum-clearance that denied the Germany international a glorious opportunity to score and end a barren run – on the outing in which new boss Thomas Tuchel played him centrally.

Pictures from BT Sport.

Many fans and pundits alike wouldn’t have pinpointed Aurier to make this stop, especially considering his recent outburst after being substituted by Jose Mourinho.