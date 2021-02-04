Menu

Video: Horrific moment between Porto and Belenenses as Nanu KNOCKED OUT during goalkeeper clash

FC Porto
You can always tell if something bad has happened based on the reaction of the players who are near an incident on the pitch.

There was a horrible looking clash between Porto and Belenenses tonight as Nanu collided with the keeper, and the players around him immediately stopped playing and called for medical assistance to get on the field as soon as possible:

Pictures from RMC Sport and AU Sport

He’s clearly not in a good way and the reports are that he had to leave the field on an ambulance so presumably he’s being taken to hospital. Here’s hoping he’s okay and it’s just a precautionary thing.

