Video: Spurs somehow survive as Hugo Lloris is forced to head the ball directly to a Chelsea forward

Every team wants a keeper who can play out from the back, but sometimes there’s only so much they can do.

On first viewing this looks like an utterly dreadful piece of play from Hugo Lloris as he essentially nods the ball down to the onrushing Chelsea player, but you wonder what else he can really do when the ball is fired in at head height like this:

Pictures from BT Sport

It turned out that header was actually the best thing he can do, but you can imagine there will be some words between he and the defender after that moment.