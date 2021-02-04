Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has given an honest and somewhat hilarious reaction to his side’s recent 9-0 thrashing against Manchester United.

United’s recent pummelling has now seen Hasenhuttl suffer two 9-0 defeats in as many seasons.

The Austrian manager’s time on the south coast was thrown into doubt when a Premier League record defeat to Leicester City in October 2019 prompted speculation that he could be shown the exit door.

But after retaining his job and turning his side’s fortunes around, Hasenhuttl had earned the respect of the vast majority of Saints’ fans.

And while his stock may have dipped again after Tuesday’s thrashing at Old Trafford, many of those fans will likely have enjoyed his brutal honesty in the aftermath.

Hasenhuttl turned off his filter as he admitted that Southampton had been a truly awful team at the time of their first nine-nilling. But he insisted that was not the case any more.

Warning: The below video contains swearing.

Hasenhuttl said: “Its different than last time [against Leicester City].

“Because we were definitely a s*** team. Sorry I say this. We had no identity and were wombling around then.”

Ralph Hasenhuttl insists his side are no longer ‘s*** wombles’ despite a second 9-0 battering.pic.twitter.com/FFPQ8kH3lG — Robert Summerscales (@robsummerscales) February 4, 2021

Hasenhuttl reflected further on the heavy defeat at United as he told Sky Sports: “We lost in a horrible way, and 90 minutes can be long in the Premier League. We couldn’t help them from outside. In the end, it’s a little bit of a different situation [to the 9-0 defeat by Leicester] because we are in a position in the table where we haven’t been for a long time.

“You don’t need this result to know what we need to do better. It’s not that it hurts less [than the last 9-0], the opposite, it hurts even more when you get this result again, but the team is a different one now.

“The team is a different one now, that’s the reason we’ve played a good season so far. Let’s see how the season ends, it will end better than the last I think.

“It hurts, but I can’t change it any more. It happened. The only way for us to go on is to show that we are a better team that we showed.”