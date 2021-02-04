Video: The key interception that left Thiago Silva injured for Chelsea during Spurs clash in unfortunate moment

A nightmare struck for Chelsea in the 32nd minute of tonight’s massive tie against rivals Spurs, as defender Thiago Silva was left injured after a brilliant defensive contribution.

Jose Mourinho’s side shuttled the ball around the defence and Toby Alderweireld eventually launched a dangerous pass forward, heading straight into the path of the world-class Heung-Min Son.

Son had separated himself from Cesar Azpilicueta some bit, with the South Korean set to be left with the kind of opportunity that he’s made his bread and butter with, scoring plenty from balls in behind.

The danger was quelled in a wonderful piece of defending from Silva though, the 36-year-old reached across and made an interception-cum-clearance, unfortunately it left him injured.

Thomas Tuchel replaced the Blues’ summer signing and quickly-established leader with academy graduate Andreas Christensen.

Pictures from BT Sport.

This is an extremely unfortunate moment for Silva and the west London outfit, but it shows just how committed the Brazilian is to the side.