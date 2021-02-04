Video: Timo Werner wins entanglement with Dier, leaving Jorginho to score penalty for Chelsea against Spurs

In the 22nd minute of tonight’s mammoth encounter between rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, Spurs gifted Thomas Tuchel’s side the chance to take the lead by conceding a penalty.

Cesar Azpilicueta floated a dangerous ball forward that was in between the paths of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner, the latter ended up darting across to latch onto the ball.

Eric Dier immediately slid down to the ground as Werner was preparing to control the ball, causing the duo to be tangled, where the England international ultimately cut down the striker in a rash move.

Jorginho maintained the penalty duties under Thomas Tuchel despite missing three of his seven for the Blues this season, and he duly repaid that faith.

The midfielder abandoned his hop-skip technique as he charged forward and drilled the ball into the bottom corner, Hugo Lloris wen the right way but couldn’t quite keep the ball out.

Goal – JORGINHO Spurs 0 – 1 Chelsea (24 mins)#TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/zQoWBeIpyz — Extra Football (@GoalUpdates123) February 4, 2021

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Dier has cost Spurs massively with his decision here, whilst Chelsea fans will be delighted to see that Werner has had a positive game-changing impact after a difficult spell since joining in the summer.