Video: Wolves delete brutal ‘final brain cell’ TikTok about Arsenal star Bernd Leno in vicious trolling of red card in Gunners defeat

Wolves caused a storm on social media with a savage post trolling Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno for his embarrassing red card in the Gunners’ 2-1 defeat to the Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Leno became the second player to be sent off for Mikel Arteta’s side in the 72nd minute, after David Luiz pretty harshly before halftime, when he rushed out and handled the ball outside the box.

The ball struck the Germany international’s hand in his doomed attempt to clear the ball after Adama Traore was set to latch onto the ball in a dangerous area following a pass over the top.

In the aftermath of the victory, Wolves took to their official TikTok page to post hilarious clips as usual, with one savage post directed at Leno.

The clip showed the incident from all angles with the caption ‘nOrTh LoNdOn iS rEd’, poking fun at Arsenal’s historic claim to be better than rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

It was the tune to the clip that was brutal though, ‘Final brain cell’ was sung away to the Leno incident in a remix of the popular ‘Final Countdown’ song by Swedish band Europe.

Pictures from TikTok via Twitter.

Did Wolves delete this from their savage official TikTok page because they realised the might’ve crossed a line once it gained popularity or was it taken down due to something like copyright?