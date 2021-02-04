West Ham fans fuming with Gary Lineker and Match of the Day

Loads of West Ham fans are reported to be flooding social media with angry comments about Match of the Day’s coverage of their win at Aston Villa.

The Hammers have been in fine form recently and look to be emerging as genuine top four contenders as they sit just two points behind Liverpool.

West Ham supporters feel, however, that Gary Lineker and co. did not give them the credit they deserved on last night’s MOTD coverage.

David Moyes’ side won 3-1 at Villa Park and looked deserved winners with another fine all-round display, but it seems MOTD pundits were more keen to focus on Villa having an off-day.

This has not gone down well, with one prominent West Ham blog describing the analysis as “pathetic”.

“This is West Ham’s best season for 35 years. But you wouldn’t know it based on media coverage,” A blogger on West Ham News wrote.

“West Ham fans have sat back and watched the likes of Everton, Aston Villa, Southampton and even Leeds grab all the attention. There were even segments on Newcastle after their good start to the season.

“Indeed all those clubs have been subject of in-depth analysis about their chances of winning the Premier League title or qualifying for Europe.

“But West Ham finally have a team to be proud of and the club’s long suffering fans deserve to see them get a bit of recognition.

“Match of the Day will only have themselves to blame if West Ham fans start to boycott the ailing show.”