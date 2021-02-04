Worrying sign for Spurs as Real Madrid actively look to sell veteran this summer

It’s clear that Real Madrid need to overhaul their squad this summer, but they will need to find a way to move on from some outstanding long-serving players.

Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema have all been vital players for years but they are getting older now, so it leaves Real in a tough spot.

They don’t want to see them decline at the club to the point that the fans start getting on their back, while it also seems a bit harsh to sell them after years of service.

Unfortunately it looks like Marcelo is finished at the club after Goal reported that Real want to cash in on him this summer to prevent him leaving for nothing when his contract ends.

It will be interesting to see what kind of market is out there for him because he’s a quality player with bags of experience, but he’s also losing his pace and it’s such an important part of his game.

You don’t want a full back who doesn’t have the pace to get back and cover but he’ll look like a shadow of his former self if he can’t bomb forward, so he might need to change his role or his position.

He’s played in more than 500 games since arrive in 2006 so he could even be verging on legendary status when you look at his achievements, but it looks like this season will be his last.

Real do have Ferland Mendy to step in but they would need one more signing, and that could be worrying news for Spurs when it comes to Sergio Reguilon.

Football.London confirmed that that Real have the option to buy Reguilon back so that would make complete sense in this situation, so it could be a one-season stay in London for the Spaniard.