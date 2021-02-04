“You don’t deserve an answer” Jose Mourinho is showing signs of a meltdown when asked about Gareth Bale

Jose Mourinho has been a popular character with the media for years now because he’s usually good for a soundbite and he will occasionally go out of his way to come across as charming and likeable.

That act is much easier to pull off when things are going well on the pitch, but there are signs that he’s not dealing with the pressure that well just now.

Rarely do you see a manager stay in the job for long when they start pointing the finger at everyone else or if they look for a desperate attempt to shift the attention away from them, so this is a pretty poor answer to a perfectly valid question:

I asked Jose why he didn’t bring Bale on. He said ‘good question but you don’t deserve an answer’ ? pic.twitter.com/Z5ULM94fMu — Alison Bender (@alibendertv) February 4, 2021

It’s also the question that a lot of Spurs fans will want a proper answer too – What is actually going on with Gareth Bale?

He was heralded as the big signing in the summer as he made his triumphant return from Real Madrid, but he’s rarely used when it matters most and clearly something isn’t right.

Only Mourinho will know if it’s a fitness problem, a lack of trust or even something personal, but questions will continue to be asked if Bale is on the bench and Spurs are struggling to create meaningful chances to score.