“You don’t deserve an answer” Jose Mourinho is showing signs of a meltdown when asked about Gareth Bale

Jose Mourinho has been a popular character with the media for years now because he’s usually good for a soundbite and he will occasionally go out of his way to come across as charming and likeable.
That act is much easier to pull off when things are going well on the pitch, but there are signs that he’s not dealing with the pressure that well just now.
Rarely do you see a manager stay in the job for long when they start pointing the finger at everyone else or if they look for a desperate attempt to shift the attention away from them, so this is a pretty poor answer to a perfectly valid question:
I asked Jose why he didn’t bring Bale on. He said ‘good question but you don’t deserve an answer’ ? pic.twitter.com/Z5ULM94fMu
— Alison Bender (@alibendertv) February 4, 2021
It’s also the question that a lot of Spurs fans will want a proper answer too – What is actually going on with Gareth Bale?
He was heralded as the big signing in the summer as he made his triumphant return from Real Madrid, but he’s rarely used when it matters most and clearly something isn’t right.
Only Mourinho will know if it’s a fitness problem, a lack of trust or even something personal, but questions will continue to be asked if Bale is on the bench and Spurs are struggling to create meaningful chances to score.
What a complete joke. Not one of them had a clue, we’re looking more and more like a one man team, if Kane left we’d end up in a relegation battle. Aurier, Dier, Davies and Sissoko have to go, all four are clueless and so negative it’s ridiculous. Following those out of the door should be ENIC, Lewis and Levy. We’ve had too many years under ENIC and nothing will change while their in control. TIME FOR A CHANGE !!
Absolutely right in your remarks but the first out of the door has to be Mourinho. The football under his management is soulless,lifeless and far far away from the football played under Pochettino. I was very much against his appointment and I can’t wait to see him sacked
Mourinho must be sacked tomorrow morning,he blame today the blame his ref,again Brighton is no confidence,against Liverpool is individual mistakes,HOW ABOUT HIM,what can can see the only one with no confidence is him,that’s way always play difensive,his past never going to be successful again,always look for negative on his player,get rid of him in the morning and bring wolves manager,mourinho cannot cope with modern football.all good young coach will beat him,