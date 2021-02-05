Things are going from bad to worse for Ajax this week.

The Dutch giants were already reeling from an apparent administrative error which saw new signing, Sebastien Haller, not included in their Europa League squad.

If that weren’t enough to ruffle a few feathers behind the scenes, Friday morning brought the news that UEFA have banned their goalkeeper, Andre Onana, for 12 months because of a doping violation.

The test, according to Goal.com, was an ‘out of competition’ test with the outlet citing the club as saying that Onana had taken medication that was originally prescribed for his wife.

The ban has come about because UEFA had found the forbidden substance Furosemide in the player’s urine, following the test which took place in October 2020.

It’s not yet clear if the club plan to appeal, though as from February 5, 2021, Onana remains suspended from all footballing activities.

“On the morning of October 30, Onana was feeling unwell. He wanted to take a pill to ease the discomfort. Unknowingly, however, he took Lasimac, a drug that his wife had previously been prescribed,” a statement on Ajax’s website noted.

“Onana’s confusion resulted in him mistakenly taking his wife’s medicine, ultimately causing this measure to be taken by UEFA against the goalkeeper.

“Furthermore, the disciplinary body of the football association has stated that Onana had no intention of cheating. However, the European Football Association believes, on the basis of the applicable anti-doping rules, that an athlete has a duty at all times to ensure that no banned substances enter the body.”

More Stories / Latest News The Chelsea player that is most under pressure after Thomas Tuchel’s arrival Man United have identified the star who could join their squad if Haaland doesn’t arrive at Old Trafford Barcelona’s Gerard Pique stokes the fires ahead of another El Clasico

It remains to be seen just how badly this latest blow will hit the Eredivisie side.