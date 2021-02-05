Arsenal injury news. Star set to miss out vs Aston Villa, likely debut for January signing as two return

Some Arsenal fans may have wondered why they signed Mat Ryan in the winter window, but they’re probably glad that they did after Bernd Leno was sent off vs Wolves.

Runar Runarsson hasn’t impressed so far and he would be a weak link if he had to start, but that also looked likely after Ryan was struggling with a knock in training.

There had been hopes that he would return in time to face Aston Villa this weekend, and it’s now been confirmed that he and Pablo Mari will be fit for the game:

Mat Ryan and Pablo Mari are fit to face Aston Villa tomorrow. Tierney is still out. #AVLARS pic.twitter.com/GAX51KR9yT — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) February 5, 2021

Losing Kieran Tierney is a major blow because he’s been fantastic all season, while they also allowed Sead Kolasinac to move on in January so it will be interesting to see who starts in his place.

The return of Pablo Mari is especially important after David Luiz’s red card appeal was rejected by the FA, so he looks likely to play a part in the game too.

READ MORE: Arsenal legend tells talented prospect he needs to change position to make it at The Emirates