Arsenal legend admits he “feels sorry” for Gunners star after red card vs Wolves

There’s been a lot of talk about David Luiz and the decision to send him off against Wolves, but it’s also easy to forget that Bernd Leno saw red in the game as well.

The attention on the David Luiz decision has increased in recent days after it emerged that Arsenal’s appeal was rejected, while Southampton successfully won their appeal against Jan Bednarek’s red card which came under similar circumstances.

The problem with Leno’s red card is that it was just a blatantly obvious offence and there’s no way of getting that overturned, while you could see the instant regret in his face.

It all happened so quickly that there’s no way he came out intending to do that, but he just instinctively stuck out a hand to prevent the ball going past and the ref’s mind was made up.

Caught Offside asked Arsenal legend Michael Thomas about the incident and if any blame should be put on the German keeper, but he really just felt sorry for Leno:

“I felt a bit sorry for Leno. He came out anticipating the ball in behind but misjudged the bounce and reacted.”

It’s one of those decisions that did hurt the team and he’ll be kicking himself afterwards because it was fairly needless, but it does just look like an instinctive error rather than a sign of a long term issue.