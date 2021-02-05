Barcelona star faces 12 game ban for claiming that referees favour Real Madrid

It’s always amazing that footballers can get away with pretty much anything, but as soon as there’s the faintest whiff of them questioning the integrity of the match officials then the authorities will leap into action.

There’s a running joke in La Liga about the referees and VAR favouring the big two – there certainly have been some bewildering decisions since it was introduced, but they often go both ways.

It occasionally comes up in a press conference and the managers will laugh it off, but Gerard Pique has really gone for it by openly claiming that the referees are in favour of Real Madrid.

This was reported by Sport Bible and it sounds like Pique has claimed a former referee has told him that 85% of the refs are actually from Madrid, so there’s no way that anyone can expect them to be objective and he thinks this leaks into their decisions as they favour Real.

Clearly this hasn’t gone down well at all in Spain and there are suggestions that he could be banned for up to 12 games as a result, while it’s also been pointed out that Barca have had twelve penalties this season to Real’s three, so he might want to backtrack on these comments as soon as he can.