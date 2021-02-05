Barcelona’s senior players were astounded by this decision over £17m player

It’s abundantly clear that Barcelona are a club with no money at the moment.

With their presidential elections just around the corner, whomever the new incumbent ends up being, he has a real task on his hands to turn things around financially.

To that end, receiving offers for fringe players should really have been looked at sympathetically in the last transfer window.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that senior players in the Barca side were incredulous when the club turned down £17m from West Bromwich Albion for Martin Braithwaite, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish outlet’s headline; ‘Leo Messi no se lo cree: rechazaron 17 ‘kilos’ por su nueve. En la ciudad condal ahora se lamentan de no haber cedido para cerrar la operación,’ roughly translates as ‘Leo Messi does not believe it: They rejected 17m for Barcelona’s No.9 and they now regret not having closed the operation.

Given that the club would have saved on wages as well as freeing up space in the squad, and for a player who clearly doesn’t count for Ronald Koeman, it is another very odd decision from a club that seemingly have no direction at present.