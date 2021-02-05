It was the dream move which has long since proved to be a nightmare.

When Eden Hazard decided to swap Stamford Bridge for the Santiago Bernabeu, he will have arguably done so with a view to becoming the new Galactico for Los Blancos.

A series of injuries and subsequent poor form soon put paid to that notion, however.

Indeed, his time in the Spanish capital has been so underwhelming that it would be no surprise if Florentino Perez sold the player this summer, assuming there would be a buyer.

After hearing the Belgian doctor, Kristof Sas’ assessment of Hazard’s latest injury, that’s far from a foregone conclusion.

“We are waiting to know more but it is worrying,” he said to Nieuwsblad, cited by The Sun.

“The injuries of other players like Praet, Mertens or De Bruyne at this point do not worry us in the face of the Eurocup, it is until a break. They can start again, but with Eden it is different. It is a chronic relapse that, in the end, always goes wrong.

“At first it was an ankle problem but the last three times it was muscle injuries.

“Eden is in a vicious cycle and it is not easy to get out. Like any elite athlete, it is necessary for his muscle groups that he train (properly).

“A footballer has to hit it, turn, jump and everything, at great speed. This is much more difficult during rehabilitation.”

With Zinedine Zidane also on borrowed time at the Spanish giants, a huge clearcut and player renewal is expected at Real.

A promised youthful revolution under the Frenchman never happened, leading to many of those players brought in by the club either leaving permanently or being loaned elsewhere.

Hazard would appear to be next on that particular list.