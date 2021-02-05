Former Man United ace makes shocking claim over how he found about his Man United future

I’m pretty sure the general population wouldn’t be delighted if they found out they were losing their job via social media, so it’s not great surprise that footballers are no different.

It was becoming clear that Marcos Rojo’s future at Old Trafford was looking bleak as he failed to break into the team, but you would still think that would be sorted out behind closed doors.

ESPN have since reported that he claims he found out his contract wouldn’t be extended via social media after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer announced it at a press conference.

It’s possible that the manager was simply caught off guard by a direct question and he answered too truthfully, but there’s no way that information like that should be made public before it’s been shared with the player and his representatives themselves.

They go on to suggest that United did have the option to extend his deal by 12 months and at that point he was waiting for them to confirm their intentions, so it’s pretty basic manners to inform an employee of a decision before announcing it to the world.

Obviously he could just be sounding off about a former club to save face, but if it’s true then it’s really poor communication from United and it doesn’t look great for them.