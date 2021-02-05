If there’s one thing of concern to West Ham and their supporters at the moment, it is that for the remainder of the campaign, David Moyes will only have one striker available if fit; Michail Antonio.

Though the front man has shown that he’s more than capable of holding his own, the precarious nature of the situation is a real worry to a club that are playing as well as they have at any point in the Premier League era.

The issue that faces them is that if Antonio were to succumb to any knocks, there’s no one of sufficient enough quality to replace him for the run-in and what would be the most important period of the season for the Hammers.

Moyes, to his credit, has stood his ground and noted that he won’t just bring in players for the sake of it, though the free agent market remains open.

That’s seen a number of West Ham supporters suggest that former striker, Diafra Sakho, should be targeted on a short-term deal.

Diafra Sakho is a free agent.. @davidgold get it done ? — Vlad The Impaler ?? (@GkWhu) February 2, 2021

Or Diafra Sakho…… I’m think he is without a club. — Mark Deal ? (@Deal770M) February 2, 2021

It’s a no brainer — Steven Field (@StevenF11472258) February 4, 2021

Would anyone take Diafra Sakho back for six months? #WHUFC #COYI — Hammers News (@HammersDotNews) February 4, 2021